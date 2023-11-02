Understanding the 3.22% Volatility Levels of Fulton Financial Corp.’s (FULT) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) has gone up by 5.99% for the week, with a 11.78% rise in the past month and a -10.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.22% for FULT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.72% for FULT stock, with a simple moving average of -2.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fulton Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FULT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fulton Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FULT) is above average at 7.52x. The 36-month beta value for FULT is also noteworthy at 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FULT is $13.71, which is $0.48 above than the current price. The public float for FULT is 162.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.78% of that float. The average trading volume of FULT on November 02, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

FULT) stock’s latest price update

Fulton Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FULT)’s stock price has increased by 0.77 compared to its previous closing price of 12.99. However, the company has seen a 5.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that Fulton Financial (FULT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.48 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of FULT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FULT stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for FULT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FULT in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $19.50 based on the research report published on January 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FULT Trading at 3.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares surge +8.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FULT rose by +5.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.44. In addition, Fulton Financial Corp. saw -22.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FULT starting from Myers Curtis J, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $9.81 back on May 12. After this action, Myers Curtis J now owns 157,044 shares of Fulton Financial Corp., valued at $147,156 using the latest closing price.

MCCOLLOM MARK R, the Sr. EVP & CFO of Fulton Financial Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $9.74 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that MCCOLLOM MARK R is holding 71,503 shares at $97,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FULT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.63 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fulton Financial Corp. stands at +26.20. The total capital return value is set at 7.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.37. Equity return is now at value 11.98, with 1.13 for asset returns.

Based on Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT), the company’s capital structure generated 114.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.47. Total debt to assets is 10.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.