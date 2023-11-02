Understanding the 2.52% Volatility Levels of Rockwell Automation Inc’s (ROK) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) has seen a 1.39% increase in the past week, with a -6.10% drop in the past month, and a -11.61% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for ROK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.28% for ROK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE: ROK) Right Now?

Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE: ROK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ROK is 1.46.

The public float for ROK is 114.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ROK on November 02, 2023 was 799.12K shares.

ROK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE: ROK) has jumped by 1.59 compared to previous close of 262.81. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that Rockwell Automation (ROK) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

ROK Trading at -7.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -7.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROK rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $277.81. In addition, Rockwell Automation Inc saw 3.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROK starting from Nardecchia Christopher, who sale 451 shares at the price of $285.46 back on Oct 02. After this action, Nardecchia Christopher now owns 9,059 shares of Rockwell Automation Inc, valued at $128,741 using the latest closing price.

House Rebecca W, the SVP, CLO and Secretary of Rockwell Automation Inc, sale 440 shares at $285.26 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that House Rebecca W is holding 6,549 shares at $125,514 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROK

Equity return is now at value 49.45, with 12.58 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.