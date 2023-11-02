UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for UFP Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPT) is 21.12x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UFPT is 0.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) is $222.00, which is $85.33 above the current market price. The public float for UFPT is 7.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.30% of that float. On November 02, 2023, UFPT’s average trading volume was 62.29K shares.

UFP Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPT)’s stock price has dropped by -12.35 in relation to previous closing price of 155.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-31 that UFP Technologies, Inc. presents compelling long-term value with strong business growth and high returns on investment. The company’s Q2 earnings showed positive sales trends in various markets, particularly in the medical devices segment. The company presents with a wide margin of safety based on its economic growth factors.

UFPT’s Market Performance

UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) has seen a -9.33% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.86% decline in the past month and a -26.73% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.73% for UFPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.96% for UFPT’s stock, with a -9.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UFPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UFPT stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for UFPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UFPT in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $124 based on the research report published on December 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

UFPT Trading at -15.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UFPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.14%, as shares sank -17.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UFPT fell by -9.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $155.54. In addition, UFP Technologies Inc. saw 15.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UFPT starting from BAILLY R JEFFREY, who sale 1,874 shares at the price of $176.06 back on Sep 01. After this action, BAILLY R JEFFREY now owns 91,554 shares of UFP Technologies Inc., valued at $329,936 using the latest closing price.

BAILLY R JEFFREY, the President and CEO of UFP Technologies Inc., sale 11,656 shares at $176.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that BAILLY R JEFFREY is holding 93,428 shares at $2,051,573 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UFPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.57 for the present operating margin

+25.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for UFP Technologies Inc. stands at +11.81. The total capital return value is set at 15.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.61. Equity return is now at value 21.23, with 12.51 for asset returns.

Based on UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT), the company’s capital structure generated 28.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.35. Total debt to assets is 18.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.