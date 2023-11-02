Trading Update: Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) Stock Endures 3.74% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) has gone down by -1.99% for the week, with a -6.01% drop in the past month and a -10.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.74% for PCOR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.94% for PCOR stock, with a simple moving average of -3.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE: PCOR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) by analysts is $82.88, which is $22.71 above the current market price. The public float for PCOR is 123.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.50% of that float. On November 02, 2023, the average trading volume of PCOR was 1.04M shares.

PCOR) stock’s latest price update

Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE: PCOR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.51 in relation to its previous close of 61.09. However, the company has experienced a -1.99% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Investors Business Daily reported 2023-10-13 that IPO Stock Of The Week, software leader Procore Technologies, is approaching its latest buy point in today’s stock market action.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCOR stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for PCOR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PCOR in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $80 based on the research report published on October 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PCOR Trading at -7.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -8.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCOR fell by -1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.08. In addition, Procore Technologies Inc saw 27.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCOR starting from O CONNOR KEVIN J, who sale 5,128 shares at the price of $67.27 back on Oct 13. After this action, O CONNOR KEVIN J now owns 1,594,317 shares of Procore Technologies Inc, valued at $344,961 using the latest closing price.

O CONNOR KEVIN J, the Director of Procore Technologies Inc, sale 5,128 shares at $68.19 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that O CONNOR KEVIN J is holding 1,599,445 shares at $349,678 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.02 for the present operating margin

+77.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Procore Technologies Inc stands at -39.84. The total capital return value is set at -22.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.15. Equity return is now at value -22.87, with -15.27 for asset returns.

Based on Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR), the company’s capital structure generated 8.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.79. Total debt to assets is 5.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.