Trading Update: Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) Stock Endures 2.73% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) has gone down by -7.55% for the week, with a -12.68% drop in the past month and a -26.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.73% for KW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.89% for KW stock, with a simple moving average of -24.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE: KW) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) by analysts is $17.00, which is $4.88 above the current market price. The public float for KW is 118.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.11% of that float. On November 02, 2023, the average trading volume of KW was 731.33K shares.

KW) stock’s latest price update

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE: KW) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.05 in relation to its previous close of 12.90. However, the company has experienced a -7.55% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-18 that Despite limited credit availability, higher debt costs and a cautious market, Zacks Real Estate Operations industry players, including FSV, CIGI and KW, are in focus due to the growing trend of outsourcing real estate services, increased tech investments and other emerging industry trends.

Analysts’ Opinion of KW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KW stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KW in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $21 based on the research report published on December 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

KW Trading at -17.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -13.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KW fell by -7.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.36. In addition, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc saw -22.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KW starting from Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh, who sale 23,666 shares at the price of $16.09 back on Nov 04. After this action, Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh now owns 23,934 shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, valued at $380,786 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.30 for the present operating margin

+34.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc stands at +17.35. The total capital return value is set at 0.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.46. Equity return is now at value -3.22, with -0.46 for asset returns.

Based on Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW), the company’s capital structure generated 1,968.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.