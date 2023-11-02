Trading Update: Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ADR (BSBR) Stock Endures 2.65% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ADR (BSBR) has gone up by 1.12% for the week, with a 11.18% rise in the past month and a -4.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.65% for BSBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.95% for BSBR’s stock, with a -0.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ADR (NYSE: BSBR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BSBR is also noteworthy at 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for BSBR is $6.02, which is $0.59 above than the current price. The public float for BSBR is 2.02B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. The average trading volume of BSBR on November 02, 2023 was 472.63K shares.

BSBR) stock’s latest price update

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ADR (NYSE: BSBR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.65 compared to its previous closing price of 5.29. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-03-17 that BSBR, AMD and AA have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on March 17, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSBR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BSBR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BSBR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5.70 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BSBR Trading at 2.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +7.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSBR rose by +1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.33. In addition, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ADR saw 6.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BSBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.82 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ADR stands at +10.17. The total capital return value is set at 4.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52. Equity return is now at value 9.43, with 0.99 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ADR (BSBR), the company’s capital structure generated 334.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.99. Total debt to assets is 37.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 188.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

In summary, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ADR (BSBR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.