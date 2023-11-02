Timken Co. (TKR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Timken Co. (NYSE: TKR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.48 compared to its previous closing price of 69.12. However, the company has seen a -0.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Neil Frohnapple – Director, IR Richard Kyle – President & CEO Philip Fracassa – EVP & CFO Conference Call Participants Stephen Volkmann – Jefferies David Raso – Evercore ISI Robert Wertheimer – Melius Research Jacob Moore – KeyBanc Capital Markets Timothy Thein – Citi Michael Feniger – Bank of America Operator Good morning and welcome to Timken’s Third Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call. My name is Lidia and I will be your conference operator today.

Is It Worth Investing in Timken Co. (NYSE: TKR) Right Now?

Timken Co. (NYSE: TKR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.67x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Timken Co. (TKR) by analysts is $92.80, which is $24.01 above the current market price. The public float for TKR is 63.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.84% of that float. On November 02, 2023, the average trading volume of TKR was 612.06K shares.

TKR’s Market Performance

TKR stock saw a decrease of -0.06% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.43% and a quarterly a decrease of -17.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.39% for Timken Co. (TKR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.13% for TKR’s stock, with a -13.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TKR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TKR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TKR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $74 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TKR Trading at -5.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -4.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKR fell by -0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.86. In addition, Timken Co. saw -2.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TKR starting from Coughlin Christopher A, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $75.05 back on Aug 25. After this action, Coughlin Christopher A now owns 92,117 shares of Timken Co., valued at $750,500 using the latest closing price.

Kyle Richard G, the President and CEO of Timken Co., sale 20,000 shares at $75.46 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Kyle Richard G is holding 339,082 shares at $1,509,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.56 for the present operating margin

+28.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Timken Co. stands at +9.06. The total capital return value is set at 15.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.15. Equity return is now at value 18.23, with 7.38 for asset returns.

Based on Timken Co. (TKR), the company’s capital structure generated 90.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.50. Total debt to assets is 35.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Timken Co. (TKR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.