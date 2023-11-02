The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp’s (TNXP) Stock

In the past week, TNXP stock has gone down by -10.44%, with a monthly decline of -8.26% and a quarterly plunge of -51.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.88% for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.49% for TNXP’s stock, with a -81.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TNXP is at 2.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TNXP is $8.67, which is $8.18 above the current market price. The public float for TNXP is 26.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.02% of that float. The average trading volume for TNXP on November 02, 2023 was 389.61K shares.

TNXP) stock’s latest price update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP)’s stock price has dropped by -16.97 in relation to previous closing price of 0.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-31 that Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP fell Tuesday after the company said it would discontinue development of its treatment for major depressive disorder.

TNXP Trading at -33.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares sank -14.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNXP fell by -10.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5623. In addition, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp saw -79.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TNXP

The total capital return value is set at -52.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.66. Equity return is now at value -60.97, with -55.99 for asset returns.

Based on Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.37. Total debt to assets is 0.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.16.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.