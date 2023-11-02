The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Tenable Holdings Inc’s (TENB) Stock

The stock of Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) has gone down by -16.00% for the week, with a -22.21% drop in the past month and a -26.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.52% for TENB. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.07% for TENB’s stock, with a -20.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TENB) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) is $52.25, which is $17.15 above the current market price. The public float for TENB is 113.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TENB on November 02, 2023 was 644.88K shares.

TENB) stock’s latest price update

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TENB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -17.88 compared to its previous closing price of 41.97. However, the company has seen a fall of -16.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Erin Karney – Vice President of Investor Relations Amit Yoran – Chairman and CEO Steve Vintz – CFO Conference Call Participants Brian Essex – JPMorgan Rob Owens – Piper Sandler Joel Fishbein – Truist Securities Hamza Fodderwala – Morgan Stanley Andrew Nowinski – Wells Fargo Brad Reback – Stifel Roger Boyd – UBS Gray Powell – BTIG Brian Colley – Stephens Inc. Garrett Burkam – William Blair Matthew Calitri – Needham & Co Operator Greetings, and welcome to Tenable’s Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of TENB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TENB stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TENB by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TENB in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $47 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TENB Trading at -22.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares sank -22.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENB fell by -15.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.63. In addition, Tenable Holdings Inc saw -9.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TENB starting from Yoran Amit, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $47.64 back on Sep 20. After this action, Yoran Amit now owns 270,651 shares of Tenable Holdings Inc, valued at $952,800 using the latest closing price.

Thurmond Mark C., the Chief Operating Officer of Tenable Holdings Inc, sale 921 shares at $42.73 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Thurmond Mark C. is holding 36,692 shares at $39,354 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.54 for the present operating margin

+77.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenable Holdings Inc stands at -13.50. The total capital return value is set at -9.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.97. Equity return is now at value -25.89, with -5.44 for asset returns.

Based on Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB), the company’s capital structure generated 156.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.97. Total debt to assets is 29.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 153.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.