The -13.88% Decline of Zscaler Inc’s (ZS) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, ZS stock has gone down by -0.61%, with a monthly gain of 3.43% and a quarterly surge of 3.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.79% for Zscaler Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.50% for ZS’s stock, with a 15.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZS is 0.81. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 28 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Zscaler Inc (ZS) is $187.89, which is $31.24 above the current market price. The public float for ZS is 86.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.91% of that float. On November 02, 2023, ZS’s average trading volume was 1.76M shares.

ZS) stock’s latest price update

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.29 compared to its previous closing price of 158.69. However, the company has seen a -0.61% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that Zscaler faces high investor expectations with a valuation of 71x forward EPS. Billings remains strong, reflecting hyper-growth and investor confidence. Valuation sensitivity heightens, indicating caution among investors.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ZS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $225 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZS Trading at -0.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS fell by -0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $164.10. In addition, Zscaler Inc saw 39.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from BLASING KAREN, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $159.08 back on Oct 25. After this action, BLASING KAREN now owns 11,730 shares of Zscaler Inc, valued at $1,113,590 using the latest closing price.

Sinha Amit, the Director of Zscaler Inc, sale 3,680 shares at $175.22 during a trade that took place back on Oct 19, which means that Sinha Amit is holding 40,480 shares at $644,793 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.32 for the present operating margin

+77.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zscaler Inc stands at -12.51. Equity return is now at value -31.17, with -6.28 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zscaler Inc (ZS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.