The public float for THCH is 38.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of THCH on November 02, 2023 was 162.90K shares.

THCH) stock’s latest price update

TH International Ltd. (NASDAQ: THCH)’s stock price has dropped by -8.12 in relation to previous closing price of 1.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-29 that The imminent possibility of a U.S. government shutdown has raised concerns among economists. Yet, our economy has consistently demonstrated resilience in the face of similar challenges.

THCH’s Market Performance

THCH’s stock has fallen by -9.26% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.50% and a quarterly drop of -47.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.85% for TH International Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.53% for THCH’s stock, with a -53.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

THCH Trading at -23.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares sank -13.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THCH fell by -9.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7085. In addition, TH International Ltd. saw -47.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for THCH

Equity return is now at value -133.07, with -33.47 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TH International Ltd. (THCH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.