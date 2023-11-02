Tennant Co. (TNC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Tennant Co. (NYSE: TNC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TNC is at 1.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TNC is $105.00, which is $25.59 above the current market price. The public float for TNC is 18.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.53% of that float. The average trading volume for TNC on November 02, 2023 was 91.28K shares.

TNC) stock’s latest price update

Tennant Co. (NYSE: TNC)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.99 in comparison to its previous close of 74.22, however, the company has experienced a 8.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Lorenzo Bassi – Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations Dave Huml – President and Chief Executive Officer Fay West – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Chris Moore – CJS Steve Ferazani – Sidoti Tim Moore – EF Hutton Operator Good morning. My name is Krista, and I’ll be your conference operator today.

TNC’s Market Performance

TNC’s stock has risen by 8.48% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.72% and a quarterly drop of -2.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.29% for Tennant Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.69% for TNC’s stock, with a 6.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TNC Trading at 3.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares surge +4.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNC rose by +8.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.32. In addition, Tennant Co. saw 28.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNC starting from Mulligan Donal L, who sale 1,765 shares at the price of $73.94 back on Oct 03. After this action, Mulligan Donal L now owns 16,715 shares of Tennant Co., valued at $130,504 using the latest closing price.

Sonnenberg Steven Alan, the Director of Tennant Co., sale 1,765 shares at $83.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Sonnenberg Steven Alan is holding 22,994 shares at $146,919 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.02 for the present operating margin

+38.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tennant Co. stands at +6.07. The total capital return value is set at 11.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.81. Equity return is now at value 21.09, with 9.91 for asset returns.

Based on Tennant Co. (TNC), the company’s capital structure generated 70.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.38. Total debt to assets is 30.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tennant Co. (TNC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.