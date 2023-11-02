Teekay Corp (TK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Teekay Corp (NYSE: TK)’s stock price has increased by 4.98 compared to its previous closing price of 7.03. However, the company has seen a 6.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GuruFocus reported 2023-09-01 that Dear Investor,

Is It Worth Investing in Teekay Corp (NYSE: TK) Right Now?

Teekay Corp (NYSE: TK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TK is at 0.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TK is $3.50, which is -$3.88 below the current market price. The public float for TK is 59.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.39% of that float. The average trading volume for TK on November 02, 2023 was 575.42K shares.

TK’s Market Performance

TK stock saw an increase of 6.96% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 24.87% and a quarterly increase of 13.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.03% for Teekay Corp (TK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.83% for TK stock, with a simple moving average of 23.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TK stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for TK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TK in the upcoming period, according to BofA/Merrill is $8 based on the research report published on October 22, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

TK Trading at 16.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.65% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares surge +27.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TK rose by +6.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.68. In addition, Teekay Corp saw 62.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.79 for the present operating margin

+24.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teekay Corp stands at +3.09. The total capital return value is set at 8.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.16. Equity return is now at value 26.05, with 7.88 for asset returns.

Based on Teekay Corp (TK), the company’s capital structure generated 95.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.93. Total debt to assets is 27.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Teekay Corp (TK) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.