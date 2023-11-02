Techtarget Inc. (TTGT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Techtarget Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT)’s stock price has dropped by -6.47 in relation to previous closing price of 25.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-20 that TechTarget: Business Has Secular Trend And Valuation Has Been Heavily Beaten Down

Is It Worth Investing in Techtarget Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Techtarget Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) is 28.35x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TTGT is 0.99. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Techtarget Inc. (TTGT) is $33.30, which is $9.75 above the current market price. The public float for TTGT is 24.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.10% of that float. On November 02, 2023, TTGT’s average trading volume was 233.17K shares.

TTGT’s Market Performance

TTGT stock saw a decrease of -6.99% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -20.03% and a quarterly a decrease of -20.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.23% for Techtarget Inc. (TTGT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.32% for TTGT’s stock, with a -30.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTGT stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TTGT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TTGT in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $32 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TTGT Trading at -16.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares sank -20.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTGT fell by -6.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.87. In addition, Techtarget Inc. saw -46.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTGT starting from Kitchens Rebecca, who sale 750 shares at the price of $39.50 back on Feb 21. After this action, Kitchens Rebecca now owns 16,996 shares of Techtarget Inc., valued at $29,625 using the latest closing price.

BURKE ROBERT D, the Director of Techtarget Inc., sale 1,200 shares at $39.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that BURKE ROBERT D is holding 1,300 shares at $47,484 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.55 for the present operating margin

+69.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Techtarget Inc. stands at +13.99. The total capital return value is set at 8.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.97. Equity return is now at value 11.96, with 3.44 for asset returns.

Based on Techtarget Inc. (TTGT), the company’s capital structure generated 220.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.83. Total debt to assets is 62.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 218.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Techtarget Inc. (TTGT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.