Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is above average at 27.55x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) is $22.71, which is -$0.38 below the current market price. The public float for SKT is 102.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SKT on November 02, 2023 was 737.10K shares.

SKT) stock’s latest price update

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT)’s stock price has soared by 2.39 in relation to previous closing price of 22.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-24 that Most REITs are today heavily discounted. But there are some exceptions. We highlight 5 REITs that we would avoid.

SKT’s Market Performance

SKT’s stock has risen by 3.36% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.34% and a quarterly drop of -2.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.56% for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.05% for SKT’s stock, with a 9.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SKT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SKT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $25 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SKT Trading at 0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares surge +3.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKT rose by +3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.89. In addition, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. saw 28.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKT starting from TANGER STEVEN B, who sale 79,936 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Jun 13. After this action, TANGER STEVEN B now owns 1,201,983 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc., valued at $1,758,592 using the latest closing price.

TANGER STEVEN B, the Executive Chair of the Board of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc., sale 220,064 shares at $21.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that TANGER STEVEN B is holding 1,281,919 shares at $4,768,787 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.04 for the present operating margin

+42.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. stands at +18.34. The total capital return value is set at 5.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.07. Equity return is now at value 18.18, with 4.08 for asset returns.

Based on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT), the company’s capital structure generated 311.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.67. Total debt to assets is 68.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 310.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.