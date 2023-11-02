Talkspace Inc (TALK): A Technical Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Talkspace Inc (TALK) is $5.00, which is $3.22 above the current market price. The public float for TALK is 113.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TALK on November 02, 2023 was 682.19K shares.

The stock of Talkspace Inc (NASDAQ: TALK) has decreased by -1.11 when compared to last closing price of 1.80.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-31 that NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Talkspace (Nasdaq: TALK), a leading behavioral healthcare company, today announced that Jon R. Cohen, M.D., CEO, and Jennifer Fulk, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one investor meetings at the 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference in Miami, FL, on November 29, 2023. The Company’s fireside chat will be at 3:50 pm ET.

TALK’s Market Performance

Talkspace Inc (TALK) has seen a 4.09% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -13.59% decline in the past month and a 4.71% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.20% for TALK. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.17% for TALK’s stock, with a 43.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TALK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TALK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TALK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TALK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $2 based on the research report published on December 02, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

TALK Trading at -2.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TALK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.10%, as shares sank -12.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TALK rose by +4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +141.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9045. In addition, Talkspace Inc saw 191.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TALK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-64.42 for the present operating margin

+50.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Talkspace Inc stands at -66.63. The total capital return value is set at -48.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.78. Equity return is now at value -35.92, with -30.34 for asset returns.

Based on Talkspace Inc (TALK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.39. Total debt to assets is 0.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Talkspace Inc (TALK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.