Synaptics Inc (SYNA) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Synaptics Inc (SYNA) has seen a -2.20% decrease in the past week, with a -11.12% drop in the past month, and a -10.58% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.56% for SYNA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.09% for SYNA stock, with a simple moving average of -16.00% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ: SYNA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ: SYNA) is 44.57x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SYNA is 1.49.

The public float for SYNA is 38.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.09% of that float. On November 02, 2023, SYNA’s average trading volume was 473.02K shares.

SYNA) stock’s latest price update

Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ: SYNA)’s stock price has decreased by -4.04 compared to its previous closing price of 83.66. However, the company has seen a -2.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that Synaptics (SYNA) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

SYNA Trading at -8.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares sank -10.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYNA fell by -2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.82. In addition, Synaptics Inc saw -15.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYNA starting from Awsare Saleel, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $88.21 back on Sep 15. After this action, Awsare Saleel now owns 43,084 shares of Synaptics Inc, valued at $441,054 using the latest closing price.

McFarland John, the of Synaptics Inc, sale 5,469 shares at $87.98 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that McFarland John is holding 16,290 shares at $481,163 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.22 for the present operating margin

+50.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synaptics Inc stands at +5.43. The total capital return value is set at 6.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.26. Equity return is now at value 5.87, with 2.69 for asset returns.

Based on Synaptics Inc (SYNA), the company’s capital structure generated 78.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.03. Total debt to assets is 39.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Synaptics Inc (SYNA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.