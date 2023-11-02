Sunshine Biopharma Inc (SBFM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: SBFM)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.76 in comparison to its previous close of 0.30, however, the company has experienced a -14.91% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-12 that Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ: SBFM ) stock is falling on Friday after the pharmaceutical company revealed details of a private offering for its shares. Sunshine Biopharma has agreed to sell 5,952,381 units and pre-funded units at a purchase price of 84 cents per unit to a single healthcare-focused institutional investor.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: SBFM) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -1.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sunshine Biopharma Inc (SBFM) is $3.00, which is $2.73 above the current market price. The public float for SBFM is 21.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SBFM on November 02, 2023 was 159.47K shares.

SBFM’s Market Performance

SBFM stock saw a decrease of -14.91% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.30% and a quarterly a decrease of -47.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.72% for Sunshine Biopharma Inc (SBFM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.83% for SBFM’s stock, with a -55.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SBFM Trading at -24.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.82%, as shares surge +3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBFM fell by -14.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3175. In addition, Sunshine Biopharma Inc saw -57.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBFM starting from Sebaaly Camille, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $0.76 back on Nov 30. After this action, Sebaaly Camille now owns 174,465 shares of Sunshine Biopharma Inc, valued at $22,905 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-199.60 for the present operating margin

+38.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunshine Biopharma Inc stands at -615.44. The total capital return value is set at -70.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -219.38. Equity return is now at value -84.85, with -78.33 for asset returns.

Based on Sunshine Biopharma Inc (SBFM), the company’s capital structure generated 3.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.42. Total debt to assets is 2.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.94.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sunshine Biopharma Inc (SBFM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.