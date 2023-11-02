SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE: SXC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.42x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) by analysts is $11.00, which is $2.07 above the current market price. The public float for SXC is 82.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.55% of that float. On November 02, 2023, the average trading volume of SXC was 632.02K shares.

SXC) stock’s latest price update

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE: SXC)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.10 in comparison to its previous close of 9.51, however, the company has experienced a -5.50% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-21 that SunCoke Energy is a major producer of coke, a coal derivative crucial to the steelmaking process. The company has stable margins, low debt, and a solid dividend, and is trading at a low valuation. Catalysts such as strong demand for steel, rising steel prices, and potential M&A activity could unlock more value for shareholders, in addition to the robust dividend.

SXC’s Market Performance

SXC’s stock has fallen by -5.50% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.06% and a quarterly drop of -1.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.80% for SunCoke Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.31% for SXC’s stock, with a 1.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SXC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SXC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for SXC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SXC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $11 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SXC Trading at -6.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares sank -6.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SXC fell by -5.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.60. In addition, SunCoke Energy Inc saw 3.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SXC starting from Hardesty Phillip Michael, who sale 16,531 shares at the price of $9.27 back on Aug 31. After this action, Hardesty Phillip Michael now owns 182,502 shares of SunCoke Energy Inc, valued at $153,242 using the latest closing price.

Hardesty Phillip Michael, the Senior Vice President of SunCoke Energy Inc, sale 13,778 shares at $9.97 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Hardesty Phillip Michael is holding 206,050 shares at $137,408 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.79 for the present operating margin

+11.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for SunCoke Energy Inc stands at +5.11. The total capital return value is set at 13.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.99. Equity return is now at value 15.66, with 5.41 for asset returns.

Based on SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC), the company’s capital structure generated 92.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.10. Total debt to assets is 31.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.