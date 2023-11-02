Summit Materials Inc (SUM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Summit Materials Inc (NYSE: SUM) is 13.03x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SUM is 1.40. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Summit Materials Inc (SUM) is $42.63, which is $8.59 above the current market price. The public float for SUM is 118.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.03% of that float. On November 02, 2023, SUM’s average trading volume was 1.19M shares.

SUM) stock’s latest price update

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE: SUM)’s stock price has soared by 0.31 in relation to previous closing price of 33.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that The headline numbers for Summit Materials (SUM) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

SUM’s Market Performance

SUM’s stock has risen by 8.78% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.57% and a quarterly drop of -12.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.23% for Summit Materials Inc . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.71% for SUM’s stock, with a 4.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUM stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for SUM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SUM in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $47 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SUM Trading at 2.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +4.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUM rose by +7.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.88. In addition, Summit Materials Inc saw 19.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.72 for the present operating margin

+18.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Summit Materials Inc stands at +11.28. The total capital return value is set at 7.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.80. Equity return is now at value 14.71, with 7.23 for asset returns.

Based on Summit Materials Inc (SUM), the company’s capital structure generated 77.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.68. Total debt to assets is 36.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Summit Materials Inc (SUM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.