Stevanato Group Spa (STVN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE: STVN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.87. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Stevanato Group Spa (STVN) is $32.60, which is $8.77 above the current market price. The public float for STVN is 34.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STVN on November 02, 2023 was 339.62K shares.

STVN) stock’s latest price update

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE: STVN)’s stock price has plunge by -7.87relation to previous closing price of 27.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -17.12% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

STVN’s Market Performance

Stevanato Group Spa (STVN) has experienced a -17.12% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.15% drop in the past month, and a -20.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.13% for STVN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.10% for STVN stock, with a simple moving average of -7.45% for the last 200 days.

STVN Trading at -16.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.86%, as shares sank -16.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STVN fell by -17.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.58. In addition, Stevanato Group Spa saw 43.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.65 for the present operating margin

+31.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stevanato Group Spa stands at +14.52. The total capital return value is set at 14.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.46. Equity return is now at value 15.03, with 8.71 for asset returns.

Based on Stevanato Group Spa (STVN), the company’s capital structure generated 21.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.97. Total debt to assets is 13.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Stevanato Group Spa (STVN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.