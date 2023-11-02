Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL) is above average at 171.74x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) is $56.25, which is $16.32 above the current market price. The public float for SRCL is 92.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SRCL on November 02, 2023 was 521.33K shares.

SRCL) stock’s latest price update

Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.68 in comparison to its previous close of 41.03, however, the company has experienced a -1.09% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Stericycle (SRCL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.65 per share a year ago.

SRCL’s Market Performance

SRCL’s stock has fallen by -1.09% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.15% and a quarterly drop of -5.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.75% for Stericycle Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.08% for SRCL’s stock, with a -11.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRCL stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for SRCL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SRCL in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $45 based on the research report published on April 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SRCL Trading at -7.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares sank -6.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRCL fell by -2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.49. In addition, Stericycle Inc. saw -19.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRCL starting from Reuter Joseph Anthony, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $44.09 back on Jun 07. After this action, Reuter Joseph Anthony now owns 24,209 shares of Stericycle Inc., valued at $308,619 using the latest closing price.

Gursahaney Naren K, the Director of Stericycle Inc., purchase 6,000 shares at $47.91 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Gursahaney Naren K is holding 6,000 shares at $287,477 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.38 for the present operating margin

+33.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stericycle Inc. stands at +2.07. The total capital return value is set at 4.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.32. Equity return is now at value 0.89, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Stericycle Inc. (SRCL), the company’s capital structure generated 79.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.36. Total debt to assets is 36.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.