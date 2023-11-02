Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Staar Surgical Co. (NASDAQ: STAA) is above average at 86.16x. The 36-month beta value for STAA is also noteworthy at 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for STAA is $52.38, which is $9.06 above than the current price. The public float for STAA is 48.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.13% of that float. The average trading volume of STAA on November 02, 2023 was 940.66K shares.

Staar Surgical Co. (NASDAQ: STAA)’s stock price has plunge by 3.59relation to previous closing price of 41.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 11.74% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-10-25 that Baby boomers: Love ‘em or hate ‘em, the juggernaut generation changes every aspect of life it steamrolls through. Now it’s doing the same to healthcare.

STAA’s Market Performance

Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) has seen a 11.74% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.09% gain in the past month and a -8.38% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.93% for STAA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.26% for STAA stock, with a simple moving average of -21.93% for the last 200 days.

STAA Trading at 4.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares surge +11.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STAA rose by +11.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.00. In addition, Staar Surgical Co. saw -10.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STAA starting from BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P., who purchase 75,299 shares at the price of $37.62 back on Oct 06. After this action, BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. now owns 9,469,723 shares of Staar Surgical Co., valued at $2,832,417 using the latest closing price.

BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P., the 10% Owner of Staar Surgical Co., purchase 97,474 shares at $37.92 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. is holding 9,394,424 shares at $3,696,399 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.40 for the present operating margin

+78.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Staar Surgical Co. stands at +13.63. The total capital return value is set at 13.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.98. Equity return is now at value 7.62, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Staar Surgical Co. (STAA), the company’s capital structure generated 9.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.55. Total debt to assets is 7.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.