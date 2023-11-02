Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) has decreased by -8.27 when compared to last closing price of 8.83.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-25 that Sportradar has potential for further growth due to its extensive data sets in the growing sports betting industry. The company has seen fluctuating margins due to extensive investments, but I believe Sportradar is on track for significant margin expansion. The stock seems to price in a good amount of growth and margin expansion, as my DCF model estimates the stock to be fairly valued.

Is It Worth Investing in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SRAD is at 2.01.

The public float for SRAD is 143.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.16% of that float. The average trading volume for SRAD on November 02, 2023 was 281.25K shares.

SRAD’s Market Performance

The stock of Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) has seen a -2.88% decrease in the past week, with a -14.92% drop in the past month, and a -43.48% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.53% for SRAD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.98% for SRAD’s stock, with a -31.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SRAD Trading at -19.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares sank -15.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRAD fell by -2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.03. In addition, Sportradar Group AG saw -18.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SRAD

Equity return is now at value -1.65, with -0.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.