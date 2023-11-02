Spectral AI Inc (MDAI) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Spectral AI Inc (MDAI) has gone up by 20.72% for the week, with a 24.18% rise in the past month and a -71.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 16.42% for MDAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.43% for MDAI’s stock, with a -67.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ: MDAI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MDAI is 0.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MDAI is 0.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.60% of that float. On November 02, 2023, MDAI’s average trading volume was 1.14M shares.

MDAI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ: MDAI) has increased by 21.20 when compared to last closing price of 2.50.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-01 that DALLAS, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spectral AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDAI) (“Spectral AI” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 on Monday, November 13, 2023 after the close of the stock market. The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 am Eastern Time to discuss the results.

MDAI Trading at -44.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.34%, as shares sank -4.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDAI rose by +20.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.87. In addition, Spectral AI Inc saw -70.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MDAI

The total capital return value is set at -1.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.82. Equity return is now at value 0.18, with 0.16 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Spectral AI Inc (MDAI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.