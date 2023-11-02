Sonoco Products Co. (SON) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Sonoco Products Co. (NYSE: SON) has increased by 4.56 when compared to last closing price of 51.81. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Lisa Weeks – VP, IR & Corporate Affairs Robert Coker – President, CEO & Director Robert Dillard – CFO Rodger Fuller – COO Conference Call Participants George Staphos – Bank of America Merrill Lynch Anthony Pettinari – Citigroup Mark Weintraub – Seaport Research Partners Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q3 2023 Sonoco Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonoco Products Co. (NYSE: SON) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sonoco Products Co. (NYSE: SON) is 10.90x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SON is 0.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sonoco Products Co. (SON) is $61.60, which is $7.43 above the current market price. The public float for SON is 97.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% of that float. On November 02, 2023, SON’s average trading volume was 438.91K shares.

SON’s Market Performance

The stock of Sonoco Products Co. (SON) has seen a 7.33% increase in the past week, with a 1.27% rise in the past month, and a -6.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for SON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.43% for SON’s stock, with a -6.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SON Trading at 0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +0.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SON rose by +7.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.39. In addition, Sonoco Products Co. saw -10.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SON starting from Cairns Sean, who sale 2,680 shares at the price of $56.08 back on Sep 05. After this action, Cairns Sean now owns 5,379 shares of Sonoco Products Co., valued at $150,287 using the latest closing price.

Haynes Ernest D III, the Pres. Sonoco Metal Packaging of Sonoco Products Co., sale 200 shares at $61.28 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Haynes Ernest D III is holding 81 shares at $12,257 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.40 for the present operating margin

+20.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonoco Products Co. stands at +6.44. The total capital return value is set at 17.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.23. Equity return is now at value 23.01, with 6.89 for asset returns.

Based on Sonoco Products Co. (SON), the company’s capital structure generated 170.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.05. Total debt to assets is 49.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 143.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sonoco Products Co. (SON) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.