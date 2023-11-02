SolarWinds Corp (SWI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for SWI is also noteworthy at 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SWI is $14.29, which is $4.13 above than the current price. The public float for SWI is 40.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.67% of that float. The average trading volume of SWI on November 02, 2023 was 458.06K shares.

SWI) stock’s latest price update

SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.86 in relation to its previous close of 9.42. However, the company has experienced a 14.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-10-31 that Cybersecurity firm SolarWinds committed fraud and failed to maintain adequate internal controls for years, the SEC alleged in a lawsuit.

SWI’s Market Performance

SolarWinds Corp (SWI) has seen a 14.29% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.63% gain in the past month and a -15.05% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.99% for SWI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.54% for SWI’s stock, with a 5.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SWI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SWI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $16 based on the research report published on December 14, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SWI Trading at 3.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares surge +5.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWI rose by +11.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.30. In addition, SolarWinds Corp saw 8.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWI starting from Sundaram Easwaran, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $10.88 back on Aug 14. After this action, Sundaram Easwaran now owns 32,284 shares of SolarWinds Corp, valued at $435,200 using the latest closing price.

Bliss Jason, the Chief Administrative Officer of SolarWinds Corp, sale 53,839 shares at $8.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Bliss Jason is holding 760,351 shares at $472,168 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.70 for the present operating margin

+89.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for SolarWinds Corp stands at +18.22. The total capital return value is set at 14.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.56. Equity return is now at value -20.42, with -8.49 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In summary, SolarWinds Corp (SWI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.