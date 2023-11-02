Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) has dropped by -2.18 compared to previous close of 39.54. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that GRPN, NRIX, RNLX, ABCL and SMAR have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on October 26, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.87.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) is $53.89, which is $15.21 above the current market price. The public float for SMAR is 129.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SMAR on November 02, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

SMAR’s Market Performance

SMAR’s stock has seen a -1.25% decrease for the week, with a -2.57% drop in the past month and a -6.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.84% for Smartsheet Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.14% for SMAR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMAR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SMAR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SMAR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $60 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SMAR Trading at -5.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares sank -4.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMAR fell by -1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.13. In addition, Smartsheet Inc saw -1.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMAR starting from Arntz Michael, who sale 1,044 shares at the price of $43.26 back on Oct 10. After this action, Arntz Michael now owns 6,905 shares of Smartsheet Inc, valued at $45,160 using the latest closing price.

Abdullah Alissa Jamese, the Director of Smartsheet Inc, sale 2,500 shares at $40.09 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Abdullah Alissa Jamese is holding 6,077 shares at $100,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.71 for the present operating margin

+78.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smartsheet Inc stands at -28.12. The total capital return value is set at -40.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.34. Equity return is now at value -28.82, with -13.55 for asset returns.

Based on Smartsheet Inc (SMAR), the company’s capital structure generated 13.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.09. Total debt to assets is 6.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.