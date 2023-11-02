Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Skyline Champion Corp (NYSE: SKY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.03 in relation to its previous close of 58.63. However, the company has experienced a -2.38% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY ) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Mark Yost – President & Chief Executive Officer Laurie Hough – Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Greg Palm – Craig-Hallum Capital Group Daniel Moore – CJS Securities Phil Ng – Jefferies Christopher Kalata – RBC Capital Markets Operator Good morning, and welcome to Skyline Champion Corporation Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call. The company issued an earnings press release yesterday after the close.

Is It Worth Investing in Skyline Champion Corp (NYSE: SKY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Skyline Champion Corp (NYSE: SKY) is above average at 13.49x. The 36-month beta value for SKY is also noteworthy at 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for SKY is $73.00, which is $17.32 above than the current price. The public float for SKY is 56.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.61% of that float. The average trading volume of SKY on November 02, 2023 was 306.84K shares.

SKY’s Market Performance

SKY’s stock has seen a -2.38% decrease for the week, with a -7.72% drop in the past month and a -15.41% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.51% for Skyline Champion Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.80% for SKY’s stock, with a -16.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKY stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SKY by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SKY in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $60 based on the research report published on December 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SKY Trading at -13.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares sank -8.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKY fell by -2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.13. In addition, Skyline Champion Corp saw 8.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKY starting from Burkhardt Timothy A., who sale 4,113 shares at the price of $71.04 back on Sep 14. After this action, Burkhardt Timothy A. now owns 34,855 shares of Skyline Champion Corp, valued at $292,194 using the latest closing price.

Anderson Keith A, the Director of Skyline Champion Corp, sale 5,000 shares at $73.26 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Anderson Keith A is holding 238,098 shares at $366,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.90 for the present operating margin

+31.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skyline Champion Corp stands at +15.42. The total capital return value is set at 48.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.03. Equity return is now at value 19.58, with 14.95 for asset returns.

Based on Skyline Champion Corp (SKY), the company’s capital structure generated 3.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.35. Total debt to assets is 2.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.19.

Conclusion

In summary, Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.