Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (SIMO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (NASDAQ: SIMO)’s stock price has plunge by 4.79relation to previous closing price of 54.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.37% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that SIMO, QRVO and SYNA are poised to benefit from higher demand for scalable infrastructure for seamless connectivity amid a wide proliferation of IoT and a steady pace of 5G rollout.

Is It Worth Investing in Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (NASDAQ: SIMO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (NASDAQ: SIMO) is above average at 21.64x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (SIMO) is $74.67, which is $17.82 above the current market price. The public float for SIMO is 33.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SIMO on November 02, 2023 was 469.49K shares.

SIMO’s Market Performance

SIMO stock saw an increase of 9.37% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.32% and a quarterly increase of -9.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.40% for Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (SIMO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.70% for SIMO’s stock, with a -7.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SIMO Trading at 6.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +6.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIMO rose by +9.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.99. In addition, Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR saw -12.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SIMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.66 for the present operating margin

+49.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR stands at +18.24. The total capital return value is set at 30.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.75. Equity return is now at value 12.43, with 9.27 for asset returns.

Based on Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (SIMO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (SIMO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.