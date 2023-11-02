Should You Invest in New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) Now?

New Fortress Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NFE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for NFE is at 1.51. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NFE is $46.10, which is $17.06 above the current market price. The public float for NFE is 104.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.18% of that float. The average trading volume for NFE on November 02, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

NFE) stock’s latest price update

New Fortress Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NFE)’s stock price has decreased by -4.91 compared to its previous closing price of 30.54. However, the company has seen a -7.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that New Fortress Energy (NFE) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

NFE’s Market Performance

NFE’s stock has fallen by -7.66% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.23% and a quarterly rise of 2.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.78% for New Fortress Energy Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.10% for NFE stock, with a simple moving average of -6.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NFE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NFE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NFE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NFE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $31 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NFE Trading at -7.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -0.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFE fell by -8.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.93. In addition, New Fortress Energy Inc saw -31.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NFE starting from Catterall Desmond Iain, who purchase 4,734 shares at the price of $26.54 back on May 26. After this action, Catterall Desmond Iain now owns 4,734 shares of New Fortress Energy Inc, valued at $125,640 using the latest closing price.

Jay Timothy W., the Director of New Fortress Energy Inc, purchase 2,000 shares at $27.85 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Jay Timothy W. is holding 32,221 shares at $55,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.20 for the present operating margin

+44.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Fortress Energy Inc stands at +8.21. The total capital return value is set at 12.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.28. Equity return is now at value 24.03, with 4.83 for asset returns.

Based on New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE), the company’s capital structure generated 379.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.14. Total debt to assets is 63.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 370.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.