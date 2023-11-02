Should You Invest in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (HASI) Now?

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (NYSE: HASI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HASI is at 1.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HASI is $32.60, which is $14.93 above the current market price. The public float for HASI is 104.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.78% of that float. The average trading volume for HASI on November 02, 2023 was 2.43M shares.

HASI) stock’s latest price update

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (NYSE: HASI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.09 in relation to its previous close of 17.14. However, the company has experienced a 3.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-17 that ANNAPOLIS, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (“HASI,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HASI), a leading investor in climate solutions, today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2023 results after market close on Thursday, November 2, 2023, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0890 (Toll-Free) or +1-201-389-0918 (toll). Participants.

HASI’s Market Performance

HASI’s stock has risen by 3.45% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.09% and a quarterly drop of -27.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.13% for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.40% for HASI’s stock, with a -31.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HASI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HASI stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for HASI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HASI in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $29 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HASI Trading at -12.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares surge +14.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HASI rose by +3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.88. In addition, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc saw -39.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HASI starting from Pangburn Marc T., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $21.09 back on Aug 21. After this action, Pangburn Marc T. now owns 53,291 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc, valued at $105,450 using the latest closing price.

Lipson Jeffrey, the Chief Executive Officer of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc, purchase 4,000 shares at $21.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Lipson Jeffrey is holding 36,925 shares at $84,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HASI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.71 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc stands at +17.02. The total capital return value is set at 3.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.96. Equity return is now at value 2.93, with 1.04 for asset returns.

Based on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (HASI), the company’s capital structure generated 181.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.52. Total debt to assets is 62.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 179.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (HASI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.