Should You Invest in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) Now?

Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for COST is at 0.78. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for COST is $598.02, which is $41.22 above the current market price. The public float for COST is 440.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.07% of that float. The average trading volume for COST on November 02, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

COST) stock’s latest price update

Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST)’s stock price has increased by 0.79 compared to its previous closing price of 552.44. However, the company has seen a 1.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-01 that Costco Wholesale Corp. COST late Wednesday said that its October net sales rose 4.5% to $18.53 billion, from $17.73 billion in October 2022. Costco same-store sales rose 3%, and e-commerce sales, which during the height of the pandemic grew by double-digit numbers for several months, rose 3.7%.

COST’s Market Performance

Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) has seen a 1.24% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.46% decline in the past month and a -0.16% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for COST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.64% for COST’s stock, with a 6.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COST stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for COST by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for COST in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $600 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COST Trading at 0.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares sank -2.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COST rose by +1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $559.65. In addition, Costco Wholesale Corp saw 21.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COST starting from Adamo Claudine, who sale 2,565 shares at the price of $548.92 back on Oct 23. After this action, Adamo Claudine now owns 8,128 shares of Costco Wholesale Corp, valued at $1,407,980 using the latest closing price.

Klauer James C, the Executive Vice President of Costco Wholesale Corp, sale 1,500 shares at $562.01 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that Klauer James C is holding 45,134 shares at $843,017 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.35 for the present operating margin

+12.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Costco Wholesale Corp stands at +2.60. Equity return is now at value 27.54, with 9.45 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.