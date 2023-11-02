Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW): A Technical Analysis

Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE: SHW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) is $286.36, which is $47.45 above the current market price. The public float for SHW is 235.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHW on November 02, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

SHW) stock’s latest price update

Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE: SHW) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.29 compared to its previous closing price of 238.21. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that Market-beating returns appeal to any investor. And for those seeking long-term outperformers, all three of these stocks precisely fit the criteria.

SHW’s Market Performance

Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) has seen a 0.13% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.96% decline in the past month and a -12.56% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for SHW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.59% for SHW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHW stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SHW by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SHW in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $275 based on the research report published on October 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SHW Trading at -6.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -6.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHW rose by +0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $244.39. In addition, Sherwin-Williams Co. saw 0.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHW starting from MORIKIS JOHN G, who purchase 2,125 shares at the price of $237.60 back on Oct 25. After this action, MORIKIS JOHN G now owns 317,270 shares of Sherwin-Williams Co., valued at $504,890 using the latest closing price.

Young Bryan J, the SVP – Corp Strategy & Devel. of Sherwin-Williams Co., sale 2,750 shares at $220.76 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Young Bryan J is holding 7,955 shares at $607,090 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.76 for the present operating margin

+42.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sherwin-Williams Co. stands at +9.12. The total capital return value is set at 20.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.13. Equity return is now at value 75.85, with 10.69 for asset returns.

Based on Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW), the company’s capital structure generated 403.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.13. Total debt to assets is 55.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 357.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.