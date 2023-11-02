Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) has increased by 2.19 when compared to last closing price of 56.04. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GuruFocus reported 2023-10-24 that It has been a tough year to be an investor in the retail sector, with the group underperforming the S&P 500 substantially, down 2% year to date. Fortunately, investors in Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK, Financial) were rewarded with significant outperformance after a brutal 2022, but the stock has since given up over half of its year-to-date gains and has slid back below its 200-day moving average as it gets ready to report third-quarter results next month.

Is It Worth Investing in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) by analysts is $70.68, which is $13.41 above the current market price. The public float for SHAK is 37.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.05% of that float. On November 02, 2023, the average trading volume of SHAK was 773.86K shares.

SHAK’s Market Performance

SHAK stock saw an increase of 2.12% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.38% and a quarterly increase of -23.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.37% for Shake Shack Inc (SHAK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.69% for SHAK’s stock, with a -9.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHAK stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SHAK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SHAK in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $62 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SHAK Trading at -5.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -1.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHAK rose by +2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.73. In addition, Shake Shack Inc saw 37.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHAK starting from Flug Jeffrey, who sale 1,987 shares at the price of $69.86 back on Aug 21. After this action, Flug Jeffrey now owns 6,511 shares of Shake Shack Inc, valued at $138,812 using the latest closing price.

Koff Zach, the Chief Operating Officer of Shake Shack Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $75.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Koff Zach is holding 38,682 shares at $375,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.05 for the present operating margin

+5.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shake Shack Inc stands at -2.68. The total capital return value is set at -0.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.26. Equity return is now at value -1.81, with -0.49 for asset returns.

Based on Shake Shack Inc (SHAK), the company’s capital structure generated 182.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.58. Total debt to assets is 48.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 65.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.