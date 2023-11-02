Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (NYSE: RYAN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.07 compared to its previous closing price of 43.20. However, the company has seen a -6.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-18 that Increased demand for insurance products, given an aging population, baby boomers and millennials, and the adoption of technology should drive insurance brokers like MMC, AON, BRO, ERIE and RYAN.

Is It Worth Investing in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (NYSE: RYAN) Right Now?

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (NYSE: RYAN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 70.60x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.46.

The public float for RYAN is 96.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RYAN on November 02, 2023 was 667.49K shares.

RYAN’s Market Performance

RYAN’s stock has seen a -6.07% decrease for the week, with a -9.15% drop in the past month and a -2.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.45% for RYAN’s stock, with a -1.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RYAN Trading at -9.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares sank -11.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYAN fell by -6.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.36. In addition, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc saw 4.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYAN starting from CORTEZI NICHOLAS DOMINIC, who sale 4,283 shares at the price of $44.68 back on Aug 18. After this action, CORTEZI NICHOLAS DOMINIC now owns 0 shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc, valued at $191,353 using the latest closing price.

CORTEZI NICHOLAS DOMINIC, the Director of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc, sale 25,000 shares at $45.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that CORTEZI NICHOLAS DOMINIC is holding 0 shares at $1,126,362 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYAN

Equity return is now at value 15.26, with 1.08 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.