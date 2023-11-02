RXO Inc (RXO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

RXO Inc (NYSE: RXO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.46 compared to its previous closing price of 17.51. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-11-01 that RXO CEO Drew Wilkerson joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss where the economy is in the freight cycle, how much room there is to grow market share, and more.

Is It Worth Investing in RXO Inc (NYSE: RXO) Right Now?

RXO Inc (NYSE: RXO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.80x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RXO is 0.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RXO is $20.38, which is $3.3 above the current price. The public float for RXO is 114.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RXO on November 02, 2023 was 671.21K shares.

RXO’s Market Performance

The stock of RXO Inc (RXO) has seen a -5.37% decrease in the past week, with a -9.25% drop in the past month, and a -13.03% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.85% for RXO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.56% for RXO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RXO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for RXO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $16 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RXO Trading at -8.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares sank -12.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXO fell by -5.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.56. In addition, RXO Inc saw -0.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXO starting from Szlosek Thomas A, who purchase 11,186 shares at the price of $17.92 back on Sep 15. After this action, Szlosek Thomas A now owns 13,034 shares of RXO Inc, valued at $200,453 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.59 for the present operating margin

+22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for RXO Inc stands at +1.92. The total capital return value is set at 18.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.95. Equity return is now at value 1.34, with 0.56 for asset returns.

Based on RXO Inc (RXO), the company’s capital structure generated 105.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.29. Total debt to assets is 30.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 2.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RXO Inc (RXO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.