RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.72. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RLJ is 153.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RLJ on November 02, 2023 was 1.81M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

RLJ) stock’s latest price update

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ)’s stock price has decreased by -0.53 compared to its previous closing price of 9.40. However, the company has seen a -2.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for RLJ Lodging (RLJ) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

RLJ’s Market Performance

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has experienced a -2.20% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.99% drop in the past month, and a -3.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for RLJ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.92% for RLJ stock, with a simple moving average of -10.23% for the last 200 days.

RLJ Trading at -4.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares sank -3.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLJ fell by -2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.61. In addition, RLJ Lodging Trust saw -11.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RLJ

Equity return is now at value 3.17, with 1.54 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.