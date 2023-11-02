RingCentral Inc. (RNG) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of RingCentral Inc. (RNG) has gone up by 6.72% for the week, with a -8.11% drop in the past month and a -29.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.30% for RNG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.58% for RNG’s stock, with a -16.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RNG is 0.88. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for RingCentral Inc. (RNG) is $42.45, which is $15.13 above the current market price. The public float for RNG is 82.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.38% of that float. On November 02, 2023, RNG’s average trading volume was 1.24M shares.

RNG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) has increased by 7.64 when compared to last closing price of 25.38.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that RingCentral (RNG) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNG stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for RNG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RNG in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $35 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RNG Trading at -6.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares sank -5.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNG rose by +5.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.97. In addition, RingCentral Inc. saw -22.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNG starting from Shmunis Vladimir, who sale 9,502 shares at the price of $28.35 back on Aug 22. After this action, Shmunis Vladimir now owns 429,974 shares of RingCentral Inc., valued at $269,344 using the latest closing price.

Agarwal Vaibhav, the Deputy Chief Financial Officer of RingCentral Inc., sale 5,434 shares at $28.73 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Agarwal Vaibhav is holding 108,370 shares at $156,097 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.40 for the present operating margin

+67.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for RingCentral Inc. stands at -44.22. The total capital return value is set at -21.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.58. Equity return is now at value -689.33, with -28.78 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of RingCentral Inc. (RNG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.