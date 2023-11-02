Ring Energy Inc (REI) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, REI stock has gone down by -2.27%, with a monthly decline of -8.02% and a quarterly plunge of -23.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.30% for Ring Energy Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.43% for REI’s stock, with a -12.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ring Energy Inc (AMEX: REI) Right Now?

Ring Energy Inc (AMEX: REI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ring Energy Inc (REI) is $3.50, which is $1.78 above the current market price. The public float for REI is 127.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of REI on November 02, 2023 was 2.40M shares.

REI) stock’s latest price update

Ring Energy Inc (AMEX: REI)’s stock price has decreased by -1.15 compared to its previous closing price of 1.74. However, the company has seen a -2.27% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-20 that It’s the dream of every investor to make millions from the markets. However, that requires risk taking ability.

Analysts’ Opinion of REI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for REI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for REI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $7.50 based on the research report published on August 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

REI Trading at -7.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REI fell by -2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7810. In addition, Ring Energy Inc saw -30.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REI starting from Petrelli Anthony Benedict, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.92 back on Sep 12. After this action, Petrelli Anthony Benedict now owns 611,294 shares of Ring Energy Inc, valued at $95,980 using the latest closing price.

Warburg Pincus (E&P) XII LLC, the 10% Owner of Ring Energy Inc, sale 12,600,000 shares at $2.06 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Warburg Pincus (E&P) XII LLC is holding 46,994,853 shares at $25,956,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.82 for the present operating margin

+77.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ring Energy Inc stands at +39.92. The total capital return value is set at 23.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.60. Equity return is now at value 27.55, with 14.91 for asset returns.

Based on Ring Energy Inc (REI), the company’s capital structure generated 63.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.80. Total debt to assets is 31.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ring Energy Inc (REI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.