Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) is above average at 51.17x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.98.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) is $3.88, which is $1.6 above the current market price. The public float for RMNI is 46.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.75% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RMNI on November 02, 2023 was 438.22K shares.

RMNI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) has increased by 10.60 when compared to last closing price of 2.17.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-07-17 that LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #riministreet–Rimini Street to report Q2 earnings after market close on August 2, 2023.

RMNI’s Market Performance

Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) has seen a 18.23% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 16.22% gain in the past month and a -3.23% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.42% for RMNI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.53% for RMNI’s stock, with a -34.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMNI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RMNI stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for RMNI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RMNI in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $3 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RMNI Trading at 8.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares surge +10.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMNI rose by +18.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.13. In addition, Rimini Street Inc. saw -37.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMNI starting from Perica Michael L., who sale 13,701 shares at the price of $2.09 back on Oct 02. After this action, Perica Michael L. now owns 80,861 shares of Rimini Street Inc., valued at $28,649 using the latest closing price.

Rowe David W., the EVP, Glob.Transform.&CPO of Rimini Street Inc., sale 11,449 shares at $2.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Rowe David W. is holding 356,086 shares at $29,287 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMNI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.49 for the present operating margin

+62.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rimini Street Inc. stands at -0.61. The total capital return value is set at 241.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.