Revolve Group Inc’s (RVLV) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) has seen a 2.82% increase in the past week, with a -0.59% drop in the past month, and a -22.68% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.57% for RVLV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.74% for RVLV’s stock, with a -30.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV) is above average at 24.27x. The 36-month beta value for RVLV is also noteworthy at 2.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RVLV is $18.37, which is $5.13 above than the current price. The public float for RVLV is 40.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 25.84% of that float. The average trading volume of RVLV on November 02, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

RVLV) stock’s latest price update

Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV)’s stock price has decreased by -1.82 compared to its previous closing price of 13.75. However, the company has seen a 2.82% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that The headline numbers for Revolve Group (RVLV) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVLV stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RVLV by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for RVLV in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $11.50 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RVLV Trading at -2.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares sank -2.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVLV rose by +2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.01. In addition, Revolve Group Inc saw -39.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RVLV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.64 for the present operating margin

+53.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revolve Group Inc stands at +5.33. The total capital return value is set at 20.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.34. Equity return is now at value 10.84, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Revolve Group Inc (RVLV), the company’s capital structure generated 6.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.06. Total debt to assets is 4.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 134.25 and the total asset turnover is 2.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.86.

Conclusion

In summary, Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.