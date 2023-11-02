Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ: ROIC) has jumped by 1.11 compared to previous close of 11.74. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-25 that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Lauren Silveira – Chief Accounting Officer Stuart Tanz – Chief Executive Officer Richard Schoebel – Chief Operating Officer Michael Haines – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Juan Sanabria – BMO capital Markets Craig Mailman – Citi Wesley Golladay – Baird Dori Kesten – Wells Fargo Securities Michael Mueller – JPMorgan Linda Tsai – Jefferies Paulina Rojas Schmidt – Green Street Todd Thomas – KeyBanc Capital Markets Operator Welcome to the Retail Opportunity Investments Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. Participants are currently in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ: ROIC) Right Now?

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ: ROIC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 40.87x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.45.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) by analysts is $14.16, which is $2.66 above the current market price. The public float for ROIC is 122.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.60% of that float. On November 02, 2023, the average trading volume of ROIC was 1.14M shares.

ROIC’s Market Performance

ROIC stock saw an increase of 5.70% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.98% and a quarterly increase of -20.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.69% for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.28% for ROIC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROIC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ROIC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ROIC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $15 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ROIC Trading at -5.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares surge +1.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROIC rose by +5.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.73. In addition, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp saw -21.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROIC starting from Indiveri Michael J., who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $11.16 back on Oct 30. After this action, Indiveri Michael J. now owns 9,900 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, valued at $16,740 using the latest closing price.

POMERANTZ LAURA H, the Director of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, sale 4,000 shares at $13.46 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that POMERANTZ LAURA H is holding 51,557 shares at $53,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.20 for the present operating margin

+41.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp stands at +16.45. The total capital return value is set at 3.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.93. Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 1.18 for asset returns.

Based on Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC), the company’s capital structure generated 120.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.68. Total debt to assets is 52.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.