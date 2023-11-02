Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE: REZI) is above average at 10.48x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.95.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) is $18.00, which is $3.31 above the current market price. The public float for REZI is 145.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of REZI on November 02, 2023 was 634.08K shares.

REZI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE: REZI) has increased by 1.45 when compared to last closing price of 14.48.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Resideo Technologies (REZI) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

REZI’s Market Performance

Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) has experienced a -0.27% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.86% drop in the past month, and a -18.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for REZI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.14% for REZI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REZI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for REZI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for REZI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $22 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

REZI Trading at -6.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares sank -5.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REZI fell by -0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.97. In addition, Resideo Technologies Inc saw -10.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REZI starting from Beskid Tina M, who sale 13,543 shares at the price of $17.25 back on Jun 07. After this action, Beskid Tina M now owns 41,259 shares of Resideo Technologies Inc, valued at $233,617 using the latest closing price.

Geldmacher Jay L, the President and CEO of Resideo Technologies Inc, purchase 7,500 shares at $17.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Geldmacher Jay L is holding 441,879 shares at $131,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.31 for the present operating margin

+27.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Resideo Technologies Inc stands at +4.44. The total capital return value is set at 16.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.36. Equity return is now at value 8.24, with 3.25 for asset returns.

Based on Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI), the company’s capital structure generated 64.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.03. Total debt to assets is 25.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.