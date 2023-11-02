RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (NYSE: RNR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.35 in relation to its previous close of 226.97. However, the company has experienced a 0.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that Although the revenue and EPS for RenaissanceRe (RNR) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Is It Worth Investing in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (NYSE: RNR) Right Now?

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (NYSE: RNR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RNR is 0.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for RNR is $248.44, which is $36.12 above the current price. The public float for RNR is 50.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RNR on November 02, 2023 was 400.11K shares.

RNR’s Market Performance

The stock of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) has seen a 0.21% increase in the past week, with a 4.98% rise in the past month, and a 10.07% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.57% for RNR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.17% for RNR stock, with a simple moving average of 6.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for RNR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RNR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $242 based on the research report published on September 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RNR Trading at 4.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +4.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNR rose by +1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $215.50. In addition, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd saw 15.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNR starting from ODonnell Kevin, who purchase 13,020 shares at the price of $192.00 back on May 26. After this action, ODonnell Kevin now owns 296,025 shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd, valued at $2,499,840 using the latest closing price.

Sanders Carol P, the Director of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd, sale 1,515 shares at $211.32 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Sanders Carol P is holding 5,629 shares at $320,146 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.40 for the present operating margin

The net margin for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd stands at -21.04. The total capital return value is set at -27.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.79. Equity return is now at value 22.79, with 4.35 for asset returns.

Based on RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR), the company’s capital structure generated 23.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.13. Total debt to assets is 4.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..