Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) is $24.62, which is $17.79 above the current market price. The public float for RLAY is 84.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RLAY on November 02, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

RLAY) stock’s latest price update

Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLAY)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.48 in comparison to its previous close of 6.60, however, the company has experienced a 13.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-18 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY), a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies, today announced that data for RLY-4008 (lirafugratinib) in patients with advanced FGFR2-altered solid tumors outside of cholangiocarcinoma will be presented at the upcoming AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, taking place October 11-15, 2023.

RLAY’s Market Performance

Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) has experienced a 13.64% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.85% drop in the past month, and a -38.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.72% for RLAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.98% for RLAY’s stock, with a -46.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLAY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for RLAY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RLAY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12.50 based on the research report published on April 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RLAY Trading at -21.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares sank -20.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLAY rose by +13.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.25. In addition, Relay Therapeutics Inc saw -54.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLAY starting from Bergstrom Donald A, who sale 3,451 shares at the price of $6.03 back on Oct 30. After this action, Bergstrom Donald A now owns 235,033 shares of Relay Therapeutics Inc, valued at $20,810 using the latest closing price.

Catinazzo Thomas, the Chief Financial Officer of Relay Therapeutics Inc, sale 1,697 shares at $6.03 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that Catinazzo Thomas is holding 144,145 shares at $10,233 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22516.44 for the present operating margin

-199.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Relay Therapeutics Inc stands at -21036.13. The total capital return value is set at -32.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.22. Equity return is now at value -43.33, with -37.21 for asset returns.

Based on Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY), the company’s capital structure generated 6.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.73. Total debt to assets is 5.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -143.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.