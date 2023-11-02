Regis Corp. (RGS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Regis Corp. (NYSE: RGS) has decreased by -12.67 when compared to last closing price of 0.58.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS ) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Biz McShane – VP, Corporate Controller Matthew Doctor – President and CEO Kersten Zupfer – EVP and CFO Conference Call Participants Eric Beder – Small Cap Consumer Research Biz McShane Good morning, and thank you for joining the Regis First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. I’m your host Biz McShane, Vice President Corporate Controller.

Is It Worth Investing in Regis Corp. (NYSE: RGS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.91.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The public float for RGS is 40.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RGS on November 02, 2023 was 134.85K shares.

RGS’s Market Performance

RGS stock saw a decrease of -5.08% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -25.33% and a quarterly a decrease of -59.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.39% for Regis Corp. (RGS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.80% for RGS’s stock, with a -53.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RGS Trading at -35.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.99%, as shares sank -26.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGS fell by -5.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5826. In addition, Regis Corp. saw -58.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.74 for the present operating margin

+24.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regis Corp. stands at -4.86. Equity return is now at value -1068.15, with -1.38 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Regis Corp. (RGS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.