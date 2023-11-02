Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RRX is 1.11. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX) is $186.00, which is $88.73 above the current market price. The public float for RRX is 65.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% of that float. On November 02, 2023, RRX’s average trading volume was 356.87K shares.

RRX stock's latest price update

The stock of Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE: RRX) has decreased by -12.64 when compared to last closing price of 118.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a -11.79% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that The headline numbers for Regal Beloit (RRX) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

RRX’s Market Performance

Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX) has experienced a -11.79% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -24.64% drop in the past month, and a -35.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.08% for RRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.17% for RRX stock, with a simple moving average of -28.18% for the last 200 days.

RRX Trading at -27.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares sank -24.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRX fell by -13.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.54. In addition, Regal Rexnord Corp saw -13.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRX starting from Avampato John, who sale 8,427 shares at the price of $151.83 back on Aug 23. After this action, Avampato John now owns 12,953 shares of Regal Rexnord Corp, valued at $1,279,471 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.78 for the present operating margin

+32.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regal Rexnord Corp stands at +9.37. The total capital return value is set at 8.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.83. Equity return is now at value -0.19, with -0.09 for asset returns.

Based on Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX), the company’s capital structure generated 33.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.08. Total debt to assets is 20.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.