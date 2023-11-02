Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) has seen a -3.69% decrease in the past week, with a -4.27% drop in the past month, and a -19.18% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.04% for RRR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.54% for RRR’s stock, with a -15.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: RRR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: RRR) is above average at 10.24x. The 36-month beta value for RRR is also noteworthy at 2.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RRR is $51.58, which is $13.45 above than the current price. The public float for RRR is 49.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.60% of that float. The average trading volume of RRR on November 02, 2023 was 450.11K shares.

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: RRR)’s stock price has plunge by -3.59relation to previous closing price of 39.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.69% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that Red Rock Resorts (RRR) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRR stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for RRR by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for RRR in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $52 based on the research report published on September 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RRR Trading at -9.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares sank -5.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRR fell by -3.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.70. In addition, Red Rock Resorts Inc saw -4.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RRR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.68 for the present operating margin

+56.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Red Rock Resorts Inc stands at +12.35. The total capital return value is set at 19.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.92. Equity return is now at value 396.69, with 6.68 for asset returns.

Based on Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR), the company’s capital structure generated 6,895.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.57. Total debt to assets is 90.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6,825.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 97.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In summary, Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.