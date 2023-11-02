Real-Time Update: Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR (FMX) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR (FMX) has seen a 17.48% increase in the past week, with a 8.70% gain in the past month, and a 7.44% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for FMX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.94% for FMX stock, with a simple moving average of 16.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR (NYSE: FMX) Right Now?

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR (NYSE: FMX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.55x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR (FMX) by analysts is $2284.20, which is $8.68 above the current market price. The public float for FMX is 216.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.52% of that float. On November 02, 2023, the average trading volume of FMX was 573.37K shares.

FMX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR (NYSE: FMX) has surged by 4.02 when compared to previous closing price of 113.41, but the company has seen a 17.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that FEMSA (FMX) merges with BradyIFS through its Envoy Solutions to expand its presence in facility care, foodservice disposables and packaging distribution in the United States.

Analysts’ Opinion of FMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FMX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for FMX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FMX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $130 based on the research report published on October 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FMX Trading at 8.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares surge +8.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMX rose by +17.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.85. In addition, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR saw 51.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.85 for the present operating margin

+37.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR stands at +3.55. The total capital return value is set at 9.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.68. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 4.16 for asset returns.

Based on Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR (FMX), the company’s capital structure generated 108.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.05. Total debt to assets is 35.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR (FMX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.